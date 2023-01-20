National Museum of Natural History and its regional branches conduct Mission LiFE awareness programmes

Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Mysore, a regional branch of National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organised awareness programmes on #SaveEnergy #LifestyleforEnvironment- Mission LiFE, Green talk and Green pledge today. Director, NMNH encouraged the students to adopt Green habits to mitigate Climate Change. About 750 students and general public participated in the programme. The Mission LiFE session organised at GSSS, School, Mysore saw an enthusiastic participation of 900 students who took pledge to adopt sustainable life style on the lines of Mission LiFE.

Students taking Green Pledge at GSSS School, Mysore

The Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal organised Green talk, Green pledge and Signature Campaign to create awareness on LiFE: Lifestyle For Environment under #LiFEMission #ChooseLiFE for 481 participants (168 Students of Orion International Public School, Bhopal; 53 Students of Govt. Navin Boys Hostel, Habibiya, Bhopal; 46 Students of Govt. Middle School, Salaiya, Bhopal and 214 General Visitors at RMNH, Bhopal) on 20th January, 2023.

Mission LiFE awareness activities by RMNH Bhopal

Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History, Sawai Madhopur, a regional branch of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi organised an orientation session on #MissionLiFE through Green Talk, Pledge, Selfi Point engagement and Film Shows on #SaveEnergy #MisionLiFE on 19th January 2023. More than 2820 students, teachers and general public actively participated in these programmes.

Mission LiFE awareness activities by RGRMNH, Sawai Madhopur

National Conference for Zoo Directors was held on 19th January 2023 at Mysore. On this occasion Director, National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, Ms. Naaz Rizvi delivered a power point presentation on #LifestyleforEnvironment.

Director, NMNH making the power point presentation on Mission LiFE