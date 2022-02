New Delhi: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series; Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20i series against Sri Lanka. Shardul Thakur rested for both Test and T20i series against Sri Lanka informed Chetan Sharma, Chairman of BCCI’s Senior Selection Committee.