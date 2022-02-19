Puri: President Ram Nath Kovind visits Puri Srimandir to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath. Governor Ganeshi Lal, SJTA chief administrator, officials & servitors accompanying the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind to be on 2-day visit to Odisha today. Earlier Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik received President Kovind in Bhubaneswar. The President will inaugurate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Srimad Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, founder of Gaudiya Math & Mission in Puri tomorrow.