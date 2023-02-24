RINL organises workshop on “Health & Wellness for Women through Yoga

In connection with the upcoming International Women’s Day, the HRD Dept. of RINL, in association with WIPS-RINL, organised a workshop on “Health & Wellness for Women Through Yoga” today at RINL, Vishakhapatnam.

Ms. Mansi Gulati, an international yoga expert well known for her expertise in contemporary concepts of face yoga, was the guest of honour and the faculty for this workshop.

The workshop was attended by more than 250 women employees of RINL including Smt. Nupur Bhatt, President Visteel Mahila Samiti.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Mansi Gulati spoke on the importance of yoga in daily life and its special importance for women. All the participants were energized by the novel concept of yoga introduced to them.