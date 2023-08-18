Rice sowing area stood at 360.79 lakh hectares

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 18th August 2023.
Area: In lakh hectare
|
S.
No.
|
Crop
|
Area Sown
|
2023
|
2022
|
1
|
Rice
|
360.79
|
345.79
|
2
|
Pulses
|
114.93
|
126.52
|
a
|
Arhar
|
40.92
|
43.72
|
b
|
Urd bean
|
30.19
|
35.62
|
c
|
Moong bean
|
30.39
|
33.07
|
d
|
Kulthi
|
0.25
|
0.22
|
e
|
Other pulses
|
13.18
|
13.89
|
3
|
Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals
|
176.39
|
173.60
|
a
|
Jowar
|
13.75
|
14.83
|
b
|
Bajra
|
69.70
|
68.94
|
c
|
Ragi
|
7.04
|
5.98
|
d
|
Small millets
|
4.66
|
4.43
|
e
|
Maize
|
81.25
|
79.42
|
4
|
Oilseeds
|
185.91
|
189.08
|
a
|
Groundnut
|
42.77
|
44.48
|
b
|
Soybean
|
124.15
|
123.39
|
c
|
Sunflower
|
0.66
|
1.85
|
d
|
Sesamum
|
11.52
|
12.56
|
e
|
Niger
|
0.24
|
0.66
|
f
|
Castor
|
6.48
|
6.00
|
g
|
Other Oilseeds
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
5
|
Sugarcane
|
56.06
|
55.32
|
6
|
Jute & Mesta
|
6.56
|
6.95
|
7
|
Cotton
|
121.86
|
124.21
|
Total
|
1022.51
|
1021.48