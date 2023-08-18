AgricultureNational

Rice sowing area stood at 360.79 lakh hectares

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 18th August 2023.

Area: In lakh hectare

S.

No.

 

Crop

Area Sown

          2023

         2022

1

Rice

 360.79

345.79

2

Pulses

 114.93

126.52

a

Arhar

           40.92

43.72

b

Urd bean

           30.19

35.62

c

Moong bean

          30.39

33.07

d

Kulthi

           0.25

          0.22

e

Other pulses

           13.18

13.89

3

Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals

176.39

173.60

a

Jowar

            13.75

14.83

b

Bajra

          69.70

68.94

c

Ragi

          7.04

         5.98

d

Small millets

          4.66

         4.43

e

Maize

          81.25

79.42

4

Oilseeds

185.91

 189.08

a

Groundnut

            42.77

44.48

b

Soybean

124.15

123.39

c

Sunflower

           0.66

          1.85

d

Sesamum

          11.52

12.56

e

Niger

          0.24

           0.66

f

Castor

          6.48

          6.00

g

Other Oilseeds

           0.11

           0.14

5

Sugarcane

           56.06

55.32

6

Jute & Mesta

           6.56

          6.95

7

Cotton

 121.86

124.21

Total

   1022.51

1021.48
