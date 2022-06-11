Revolt Motors expands its retail presence on the Western coast; opens its third store in Gujarat

New Delhi : Revolt Motors, India’s next gen-mobility company announced the opening of its new flagship store in Rajkot. The store has opened in the western coast. This would be brand’s third store in Gujarat and 26th store across the country. After expanding its presence across states like Kerala & Patna in May, Revolt Motors is all set to enter the city of Rajkot. With this, the company’s aim to strengthen its presence across the nation & open 40+ stores this year.

The Gujarat government’s new electric vehicles policy has fuelled optimism among EV makers and sellers in the state. Under this new policy, the govt. provides a subsidy of up to INR 20,000/- on two-wheeler category which not only makes the product more affordable but also helps in increasing the adoption of electric vehicles in the state. With the kind of subsidies being provided by the govt. across cities, Revolt Motors has received an overwhelming response from buyers and aims at achieving a bigger milestone this year. With states accepting the government initiatives to address this issue of adapting EV’s, ‘Revolt Motors’ has been vital with its varied store openings across India to cater to a wide set of consumers with their flagship bike RV400. The new store in Rajkot, is located in G-1,2,3,4 Vision 2020, Near Ramdev Pir chowk Park BRTS, 150 Feet Ring Rd, Shastri Nagar, Dharam Nagar, Rajkot, Gujarat 360007. The store will not only act as sales point for the company, but also be able to experience the EV ecosystem here. One can get a chance to experience the vehicle via test ride and go through the design and the charging process.

The government has also exempted e-vehicles registered in Gujarat RTOs from paying registration fee and extended support for charging infrastructure that will accelerate the ecosystem development and ensure greater comfort for EV buyers. Additionally, this policy will help in ensuring a cleaner environment and a sustainable future for the country.

Policies such as FAME India scheme and Niti Aayog’s ‘Battery Swapping’ policy has also helped in gaining momentum towards sustainability and adaptability to environment friendly vehicles.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

Revolt Intellicorp

Revolt Intellicorp is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. Revolt is working with a vision of democratizing clean commutes using next-gen mobility solutions and a mission to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100% accessibility and 0% fuel residue. With technology at its roots and class-apart products, Revolt has introduced India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics of a regular ride.

Revolt Intellicorp commenced operations in 2019. The company offers two EV models in India currently, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.