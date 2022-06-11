IIMC begins the admission process for Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam and Odia journalism courses

New Delhi : Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the online application process for admission to PG Diploma courses in Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam and Odia Journalism. The last date for submission of the application form in this process conducted for the academic session 2022-23 is July 10, 2022. Online application forms are available on the IIMC website http://www.iimc.gov.in/. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022.

IIMC Dean (Academic) and Admission In-charge Prof. Govind Singh informed that PG Diploma courses in Urdu Journalism are conducted at IIMC’s New Delhi campus, Malayalam Journalism at Kottayam campus, Marathi journalism at Amaravati campus and Odia journalism at Dhenkanal campus. In these various courses, 17 seats are available in Urdu journalism, 17 seats in Malayalam journalism, 20 seats in Marathi journalism and 25 seats in Odia journalism. The entrance test for these courses will be conducted on July 31 from 11 am to 2 pm. Questions will be asked from the field of General Knowledge and Media and Communication in the exam.

Who can apply?

Students who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admission in IIMC. Students who have appeared or are appearing in the final year or semester examination of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply. On selection, such students will have to submit the original copy of their provisional mark sheet or certificate by 30 September 2022. These students will be awarded the diploma on completion of the course only if they produce the original degree certificate for verification at the office of IIMC.

This will be the age limit

General category candidates must be born on or after 1st August 1997 (maximum 25 years as on 1st August, 2022). For OBC category candidates the date of birth should be on or after 1st August 1994 (maximum 28 years as on 1st August 2022). For SC/ST/PWD candidates the date of birth should be on or after 1st August 1992 (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2022).

Examination for five other PG Diploma courses will be conducted under CUET

In five other PG diploma courses at IIMC, students will get admission this year through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2022. For admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations, Radio & Television Journalism and Digital Media, students will have to take the ‘CUET PG’ exam. The question paper will be in Hindi and English language. The online application process for admission to these courses has started. The last date for submission of the application form is June 18, 2022. Online Application Forms are available on the official website of NTA www.cuet.nta.nic.in.

For information contact:

In case of any problem, students can contact the Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. Apart from this, you can also contact on Telephone No. 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Extension 233). Applicants can also get information through mobile number 9818005590. If students want to get information through WhatsApp, they can send messages to the mobile number 9871182276.