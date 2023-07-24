NationalTop News

Revenue saved through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) subsidy schemes

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms have led to removal of duplicate/fake beneficiaries and plugging of leakages etc. as a result of which the Government is able to target the genuine and deserving beneficiaries. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The estimated savings from DBT and other governance reforms reported by various Ministries/Departments in respect of major Central Sector/Centrally Sponsored Schemes are as under:

(Rs. in crore)

Financial Year

Estimated Savings

2017-18

32983.41

2018-19

52157.19

20T9-20

36226.74

2020-21

44571.78

2021-22

50125.37
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.