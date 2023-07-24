Revenue saved through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) subsidy schemes

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms have led to removal of duplicate/fake beneficiaries and plugging of leakages etc. as a result of which the Government is able to target the genuine and deserving beneficiaries. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
The estimated savings from DBT and other governance reforms reported by various Ministries/Departments in respect of major Central Sector/Centrally Sponsored Schemes are as under:
(Rs. in crore)
|
Financial Year
|
Estimated Savings
|
2017-18
|
32983.41
|
2018-19
|
52157.19
|
20T9-20
|
36226.74
|
2020-21
|
44571.78
|
2021-22
|
50125.37