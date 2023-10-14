Return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special : PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has recommended Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand as must visit place.

He posted on X :

“If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound.

Of course, Uttarakhand has many well known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special.”