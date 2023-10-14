A two-day comprehensive Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/23 involving all maritime security agencies conducted by the Indian Navy

A two-day comprehensive Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/23 involving all maritime security agencies was conducted by the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the UT of Puducherry from 11-12 Oct 2023. The exercise was executed under the aegis of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, FOCINC (East) who also exercises the authority of Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (East). About 2500 personnel from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, State and U/T Administration, Marine Police, Fisheries, Customs, Intelligence Agencies, Light Houses, Ports Forest etc were engaged in the exercise.

The exercise aimed to assess the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism while dealing with asymmetric threat emanating from the sea. Indian Naval Ships along with assets of the Coast Guard and other coastal security agencies were deployed to augment surveillance in the area. Enhanced security measures were instituted and extensive aerial surveillance undertaken by Dornier aircraft and helicopters operating from Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Ramnathapuram. The exercise was closely monitored at Joint Operations Centre (East) at Visakhapatnam which is the nodal hub for all coastal security operations and exercises in the area of operations.

The exercise witnessed close coordination and synergy among all coastal security stakeholders. Lessons learnt from the exercise would be incorporated to strengthen the coastal security architecture.