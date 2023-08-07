Results Out For Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022 – Final

Based on the result of written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022 held by Union Public Service Commission on 7th August, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 03.07.2023 to 27.07.2023, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A total number of 204 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 64 (Incl. 02 Ex-Serviceman) 20 58 (Incl. 06 Ex-Servicemen) 38 (Incl. 02 Ex-Servicemen) 24 (Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman) 204 (Incl. 11 Ex-Servicemen)

Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

Name of Service Total Number of Vacancies General EWS OBC SC ST Total C.R.P.F 14 02 07 04 02 29 B.S.F. 27 06 18 10 05 66 I.T.B.P. 02 00 03 04 04 13 S.S.B. 26 06 17 09 05 63 C.I.S.F. 24 06 13 11 08 62 TOTAL 93 20 58 38 24 233*

*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

The candidature of 42 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

0100585 0102427 0203886 0210706 0405523 0500087 0503777 0813801 0818454 0822700 0823175 0826689 0836767 0838422 0842270 0843824 0847449 0852911 0856198 0857989 1000582 1003524 1101733 1111432 1112706 1116358 1304086 1403470 1500094 1901635 1902368 2601624 2610877 3402555 3404163 3500541 3506053 3600690 4101810 4500400 4903669 5102959

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 58 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories which are as under:

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 29 06 21 02 – 58