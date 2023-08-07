EducationNational

Results Out For Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022 – Final

By Odisha Diary bureau

Based  on  the  result of written part of the Central  Armed  Police  Forces  (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022 held by Union Public Service Commission on 7th August, 2022  and the interviews for  Personality  Test  held  from 03.07.2023 to 27.07.2023, the following is the list,  in  order  of  merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to  the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A total number of 204 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

64

(Incl. 02 Ex-Serviceman)

20

58

(Incl. 06 Ex-Servicemen)

38

(Incl. 02 Ex-Servicemen)

24

(Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman)

 

204

(Incl. 11 Ex-Servicemen)

 

 

Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

 

Name of Service

Total Number of Vacancies

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

C.R.P.F

14

02

07

04

02

29

B.S.F.

27

06

18

10

05

66

I.T.B.P.

02

00

03

04

04

13

S.S.B.

26

06

17

09

05

63

C.I.S.F.

24

06

13

11

08

62

TOTAL

93

20

58

38

24

233*

*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

-2-

The candidature of 42 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

 

0100585

0102427

0203886

0210706

0405523

0500087

0503777

0813801

0818454

0822700

0823175

0826689

0836767

0838422

0842270

0843824

0847449

0852911

0856198

0857989

1000582

1003524

1101733

1111432

1112706

1116358

1304086

1403470

1500094

1901635

1902368

2601624

2610877

3402555

3404163

3500541

3506053

3600690

4101810

4500400

4903669

5102959

 

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central  Armed  Police  Forces  (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 58 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories which are as under:

 

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

29

06

21

02

58

 

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information /clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271/ 23381125. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website, i.e., www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of candidates are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

