National

Results of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 conducted by  the Union Public Service Commission released

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Based  on  the  results  of  the  Stage-I (Preliminay) Examination held on  February 20, 2022, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 25th & 26th June, 2022 of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 conducted by  the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION and  followed by the Personality  Test  in the month of January, 2023, the  following  are  the  lists,  in  order  of  merit, of  the  candidates who have been recommended for  appointment  to  the posts of Geologist Group ‘A’ , Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’  in the  Geological  Survey  of  India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’  and  Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’  in  the  Central  Ground  Water  Board.

The numbers of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under: –

Geologist, Group ‘A’ /Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Geologist, Group ‘A’ 39 11 28 15 07 100

[Incl. 03 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3]
Scientist ‘B’

(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

 09 02 05 03 01 20

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ 22 05 13 06 04 50

[Incl. 03 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3]
Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ 01 00 00 00 00 01

Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Chemist, Group ‘A’ 08 02 05 03 02 20

[Incl. 01 PwBD-3]
Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ 01 00 00 00 00 01

A  total number of 175 candidates have been recommended for appointment  to  the  posts  as  under:

Geologist, Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
27 14 35

[Incl. 03 PwBD-1]

 15

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1]

 07 98*

[Incl. 04 PwBD-1#]

* 02 vacancies  of General category are being kept vacant on account of  non availability of suitable PwBD-3  candidates against current year vacancies reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against  PwBD-3 backlog vacancy   due to non availability of PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15/01/2018.

Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
05 05 06 03 01 20

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
12

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1]

 05 13

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1]

 06

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1]

 04 40*

[Incl. 04 PwBD-1#]

* 01 vacancy  of General category is being kept vacant on account of  non availability of suitable PwBD-3  candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against  PwBD-3 backlog vacancy   due to non availability of PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15/01/2018.

Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
05 02 05 03 02 17*

01 vacancy  of General category is being kept vacant on account of  non availability of  suitable PwBD-3  candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

In accordance with Rule 16 (iv) and (v) of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List for the posts of Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ of candidates as under:

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’
Gen EWS OBC TOTAL
10 03 07 20
Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’
Gen EWS OBC TOTAL
03 01 02 06

Appointment to the posts shall be made by  the  Government  in  accordance  with  the  merit  position.

The Result of 28 recommended  candidates  with  following Roll  Numbers  is  provisional :

Geologist, Group ‘A’
0290171 0490121 0490181 0490216
0490617 0590128 0590176 0690621
0790420 0890618 0890862 0990216
0990331 2690367 2690381 3590139
Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’
0490501 2690326
Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’
0290505 0590650 0891570 1990971 2690795
Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’
0591239 0895187 0693714 0894124 0894405

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

UPSC  has  a ‘Facilitation Counter’  near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates  can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day  between 10.00 hrs. to    17.00 hrs in person  or over telephone nos.  011-23385271 / 23381125.  Result  will  also  be  available  on  the  UPSC  web  site  i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. Marks  of  the  canddiates  shall  be  made  available  on the  website  within  fifteen  days  from  the  date  of  publciation  of  the  result.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.