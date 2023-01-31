Results of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 conducted by  the Union Public Service Commission released

New Delhi : Based on the results of the Stage-I (Preliminay) Examination held on February 20, 2022, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 25th & 26th June, 2022 of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 conducted by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION and followed by the Personality Test in the month of January, 2023, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist Group ‘A’ , Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board.

The numbers of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under: –

Geologist, Group ‘A’ /Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Geologist, Group ‘A’ 39 11 28 15 07 100 [Incl. 03 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3] Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ 09 02 05 03 01 20

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ 22 05 13 06 04 50 [Incl. 03 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3] Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ 01 00 00 00 00 01

Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Chemist, Group ‘A’ 08 02 05 03 02 20 [Incl. 01 PwBD-3] Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ 01 00 00 00 00 01

A total number of 175 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts as under:

Geologist, Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 27 14 35 [Incl. 03 PwBD-1] 15 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1] 07 98* [Incl. 04 PwBD-1#]

* 02 vacancies of General category are being kept vacant on account of non availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidates against current year vacancies reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

# 01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against PwBD-3 backlog vacancy due to non availability of PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15/01/2018.

Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 05 05 06 03 01 20

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 12 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1] 05 13 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1] 06 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1] 04 40* [Incl. 04 PwBD-1#]

* 01 vacancy of General category is being kept vacant on account of non availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

# 01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against PwBD-3 backlog vacancy due to non availability of PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15/01/2018.

Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’

Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 05 02 05 03 02 17*

* 01 vacancy of General category is being kept vacant on account of non availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate against current year vacancy reserved for PwBD-3 in terms of Rule 8 of DoPT’s OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt(Res) dated 15/01/2018.

In accordance with Rule 16 (iv) and (v) of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List for the posts of Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ of candidates as under:

Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ Gen EWS OBC TOTAL 10 03 07 20 Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ Gen EWS OBC TOTAL 03 01 02 06

Appointment to the posts shall be made by the Government in accordance with the merit position.

The Result of 28 recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional :

Geologist, Group ‘A’ 0290171 0490121 0490181 0490216 0490617 0590128 0590176 0690621 0790420 0890618 0890862 0990216 0990331 2690367 2690381 3590139 Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ 0490501 2690326 Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ 0290505 0590650 0891570 1990971 2690795 Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ 0591239 0895187 0693714 0894124 0894405

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

