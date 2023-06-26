Reserve List of Engineering Services Examination, 2022

The result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 was declared vide Press Note dated 23.12.2022 recommending 213 candidates in order of merit for appointment.



The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 13(iv) and Rule 13(v) of Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2022, has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate.



Now as per the requisition placed by the Department of Telecommunication under Ministry of Telecommunications, the Commission hereby recommends 33 candidates (including 26-Unreserved and 07-Other Backward Classes) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2022. A list of these candidates is enclosed. The Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications will communicate directly with these recommended candidates.



