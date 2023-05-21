Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says that people can exchange 10 notes of Rs 2000 at a time from the bank without obtaining any requisition slip.

RBI further clarifies, the people will also not be required to submit their identity proof at the time of exchange for upto a limit of Rs 20,000.

RBI says members of the public may deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch by 30th September this year.

The Rs 2000 notes, however, will continue to be legal tender.

Recently, Reserve Bank of India had decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination bank notes from circulation.