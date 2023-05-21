BerhampurOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha Govt. has approved & sanctioned 30 Crores for Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam District for converting to 2B Category airport

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt. has approved & sanctioned 30 Crores for Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam District for converting to 2B Category airport. Tender Published yesterday.72 seats flight to Vizag, Hyderabad will start within Nov- Dec 2023.

