Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt. has approved & sanctioned 30 Crores for Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam District for converting to 2B Category airport. Tender Published yesterday.72 seats flight to Vizag, Hyderabad will start within Nov- Dec 2023.
