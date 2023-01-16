Republic Day Celebrations 2023: Over 1200 performers to take part in the first ever Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival in the National Capital

New Delhi : As part of the Republic Day celebrations 2023 and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (celebrated as Parakram Diwas), the Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance performances are being showcased under the banner Adi- Shaurya: Parv Parakram kain Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 23-24 January 2023. Themed as Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance, this event is aimed at throwing light on the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to our freedom struggle.

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency.

The initial practice sessions for the event began on 10 January and the reverberations of the military drums and trumpets have set the stage for the traditional dance performances to blend in representing our country’s unique cultural trends and fostering the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat”.

About 1200 plus performers are fine tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with each group enlivening a slice of India with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, music instruments and rhythmic dance beats. The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw & Rekham Pada. These events and groups are coordinated by Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Indian Army is presenting its prowess in the event through Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts.

The grand finale will also showcase a performance by famous Bollywood playback singer Shri Kailash Kher. People interested to witness the show live at JLN stadium may do so by booking their free tickets through www.bookmyshow.com.