Cruise Vessel M.V. Ganga Vilas reaches Patna today

The cruise vessel sailed as per its schedule on NW-1 anchoring at Ghazipur on 13 January 2023, Buxar on 14 January 2023 and Mauzampur (Arrah) on 15 January 2023. After stopping at Doriganj on 16 January 2023 the cruise vessel reached Patna on 16 January 2023 at 4.45 PM. All through its journey the waterway levels were fully maintained and monitored for the required draft of with navigation facilities.

As per the planned itinerary the tourist also visited destinations en-route, including Doriganj to see the ruins of the Fort. Tourists were taken to the bank from the vessel using the tug boat to ensure their safety and privacy. The draft of waterway at Doriganj is 3.5 m much above the vessel draft requirement of 1.4 m.

There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck at Chhapra. The anchoring place and mode of transport of tourists to the bank is decided by the cruise operator depending on safety and privacy of its passengers.