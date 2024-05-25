Kathmandu: Reopening of Local Trade Points/ Local Passes between Nepal and China. Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha, DPM and Foreign Minister attended the joint reopening ceremony of all traditional border trading points between Nepal and China as the Chief Guest today afternoon held in Chentang Town, Shigatse City, Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Hon DPM and FM led a Nepali Delegation to Zhingtang ,Xizang of China for the program. All other International and bilateral land routes are already in operation.