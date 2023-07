Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message “Bijayee Bhava”, at Puri beach in Odisha.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar exploration mission is set to launch today (Friday) at 2.35 pm from Srikharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.