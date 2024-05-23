Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani stepped out to vote in Mumbai, draped in a gorgeous Kalamkari dupatta from Swadesh.

Kalamkari has its roots in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh as a celebration of our folk traditions and a canvas for generations of artists. It reveals the enchantment of hand-painted narratives and showcases India’s vibrant storytelling legacy through intricate peacock and floral motifs that are hand-painted with love and care by artistans from Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh.

This dupatta embodies the essence of Swadesh – our humble initiative to preserve, celebrate, and promote India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. Mrs. Nita Ambani’s choice of attire is yet another symbol of her commitment to showcasing the best of Indian craftsmanship to the world.