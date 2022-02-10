Registration for Unemployment Subsistence Allowance

New Delhi : Under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) being implemented by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the unemployment benefit subject to eligibility conditions, is paid to insured workers who lose their job. The unemployment benefit under the ABVKY has been enhanced to 50% from 25% of the average daily earning, payable upto 90 days, along with relaxation of eligibility conditions to claim the benefit for insured workers who have lost employment due to COVID-19. The scheme came into force on 01.07.2018 and extended twice from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021 and again from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022. As on 07.02.2022, the State-wise claims received, claims approved and amount paid under the scheme is at Annexure below:
ABVKY claims and Payment as on 07.02.2022
|State/ UT
|Claims Received
|Claims Approved
|Amount Paid (in Rs.)
|1
|Himachal Pradesh
|1353
|1086
|14479265
|2
|Karnataka
|5702
|4246
|62665475
|3
|Chandigarh (UT)
|444
|338
|5489720
|4
|Uttarakhand
|1875
|1360
|14005647
|5
|Haryana
|6972
|3454
|44852589
|6
|Assam
|346
|259
|3335531
|7
|Rajasthan
|5942
|4895
|60553588
|8
|J&K (UT)
|285
|216
|1931418
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|7330
|4840
|66045205
|10
|West Bengal
|1330
|935
|13026242
|11
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|21637
|12
|Bihar
|714
|583
|6657275
|13
|Punjab
|2416
|1940
|23666816
|14
|Delhi
|4954
|3524
|62181904
|15
|Jharkhand
|455
|267
|3419665
|16
|Sikkim
|2
|0
|0
|17
|Tripura
|14
|14
|114450
|18
|Mizoram
|6
|6
|36047
|19
|Gujarat
|2866
|2159
|29781492
|20
|Andhra Pradesh
|11443
|9369
|104564427
|21
|Bhubaneshwar
|735
|392
|4259988
|22
|Tamilnadu
|7813
|6637
|84819293
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|3433
|2560
|32328905
|24
|Maharashtra
|7110
|5480
|80505535
|25
|Goa
|660
|483
|7613852
|26
|Chhattisgarh
|639
|444
|5086924
|27
|Telangana
|4311
|3075
|44246647
|28
|Kerala
|3161
|2422
|33865604
|29
|Pudhucherry
|412
|329
|5083004
|Total
|82724
|61314
|814638145
This information was given by Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Labour & Employment, in Rajya Sabha today.