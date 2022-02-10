Registration for Unemployment Subsistence Allowance

New Delhi : Under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) being implemented by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the unemployment benefit subject to eligibility conditions, is paid to insured workers who lose their job. The unemployment benefit under the ABVKY has been enhanced to 50% from 25% of the average daily earning, payable upto 90 days, along with relaxation of eligibility conditions to claim the benefit for insured workers who have lost employment due to COVID-19. The scheme came into force on 01.07.2018 and extended twice from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021 and again from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022. As on 07.02.2022, the State-wise claims received, claims approved and amount paid under the scheme is at Annexure below:

ABVKY claims and Payment as on 07.02.2022

Sl.No. State/ UT Claims Received Claims Approved Amount Paid (in Rs.) 1 Himachal Pradesh 1353 1086 14479265 2 Karnataka 5702 4246 62665475 3 Chandigarh (UT) 444 338 5489720 4 Uttarakhand 1875 1360 14005647 5 Haryana 6972 3454 44852589 6 Assam 346 259 3335531 7 Rajasthan 5942 4895 60553588 8 J&K (UT) 285 216 1931418 9 Uttar Pradesh 7330 4840 66045205 10 West Bengal 1330 935 13026242 11 Nagaland 1 1 21637 12 Bihar 714 583 6657275 13 Punjab 2416 1940 23666816 14 Delhi 4954 3524 62181904 15 Jharkhand 455 267 3419665 16 Sikkim 2 0 0 17 Tripura 14 14 114450 18 Mizoram 6 6 36047 19 Gujarat 2866 2159 29781492 20 Andhra Pradesh 11443 9369 104564427 21 Bhubaneshwar 735 392 4259988 22 Tamilnadu 7813 6637 84819293 23 Madhya Pradesh 3433 2560 32328905 24 Maharashtra 7110 5480 80505535 25 Goa 660 483 7613852 26 Chhattisgarh 639 444 5086924 27 Telangana 4311 3075 44246647 28 Kerala 3161 2422 33865604 29 Pudhucherry 412 329 5083004 Total 82724 61314 814638145

This information was given by Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Labour & Employment, in Rajya Sabha today.