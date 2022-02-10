At present there is no Committee for drafting of National Employment Policy : Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : At present there is no Committee for drafting of National Employment Policy. In order to study various facets of the employment & unemployment scenario in the country, the Government has launched three surveys viz. (i) All-India Quarterly Establishment Based Employment Survey (AQEES); (ii) All India Survey on Migrant Workers; and (iii) All India Survey on Domestic Workers. These surveys will cover both organized & unorganized sectors.

This information was given by Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Labour & Employment, in Rajya Sabha today.