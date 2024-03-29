Regional CHOOSE FRANCE TOUR 2024 organised at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad have an exceptional opportunity to explore the academic offerings and scholarships available in France through the “Regional Choose France Tour 2024.” This series of educational fairs, hosted by the French government has taken place in Bhubaneswar on March 27, 2024, at KIIT University, our esteemed partner school.

The Choose France Tour, an initiative supported by the French government, aims to provide Indian students, especially recent high school graduates, with diverse opportunities for advanced studies in France, along with access to scholarships at prestigious French institutions. Representatives from over a dozen top universities, Grandes Ecoles, and private institutes present there to provide first hand information about the wide range of programs available in fields such as management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design. This tour also serve as a platform for Indian and French educators and academics to explore potential collaborations and partnerships.

Organized consecutively by the Institut Français en Inde (French Institute in India), in collaboration with Campus France, a French government agency dedicated to assisting international students seeking higher education in France, the tour offers students access to free counselling sessions with Campus France managers. They also receive guidance on scholarships, visa procedures, and student life in France.

France stands out as a premier destination for international education, renowned for its cultural richness, academic excellence, and scientific innovation. With approximately 12% of its 2.5 million higher education students being international, France warmly welcomes students from around the globe, including a significant number from India.

The educational landscape of France comprises over 3,500 public and private institutions of higher learning, offering a diverse range of programs across various disciplines. Notably, more than 1700 programs are entirely taught in English, further enhancing accessibility for international students.

Beyond academics, Indian students in France can immerse themselves in a rich cultural tapestry, with access to thousands of monuments, UNESCO World Heritage sites, museums, festivals, and culinary delights. France offers a vibrant lifestyle coupled with opportunities for personal and professional growth. Disciplines showcased at the fair include Business, Management, Engineering, Hospitality & Tourism, Arts, Social Sciences, and French Language studies.

For Indian students aspiring for a transformative educational experience, the Regional Choose France Tour 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world of higher education in France.