REC signs MoU with PFC for FY23

New Delhi : REC Limited signed an MoU with PFC on 29th November 2022, as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY 2022-23 for CPSEs. Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC signed the MoU with Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director(Finance), REC, Shri V.K. Singh, Director(Technical), REC, Shri Manoj Sharma, Director(Commercial), PFC, Shri RR Jha, Director(Projects), PFC, Shri T.S.C. Bosh, Executive Director, REC and other senior officials from REC & PFC.

About REC Limited: REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities. Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; for various types of projects including Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Renewable Energy. Recently, REC has also diversified into non-power infrastructure & logistics sector to cover areas such as airports, metro, railways, ports, bridges, etc.