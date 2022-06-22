RE-OPENING OF WEB PORTAL FOR 2nd ROUND OF E-COUNSELLING FOR ADMISSION IN NEWLY APPROVED 10 SAINIK SCHOOLS

New Delhi : After successful completion of Round-I of admissions to New Sainik Schools, Sainik Schools Society (SSS) has re-opened the 2nd round of e-counselling on June 22, 2022 to fill up 534 vacancies in the 10 newly approved Sainik Schools. The counselling process on Sainik School admission portal https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ecounselling may be accessed till June 26, 2022. All qualified candidates from the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE-2022) conducted by NTA who had registered for Round-1 of e- counselling are eligible to take part in the 2nd round of e- counselling, except the following:

• Candidates who have been already admitted in any of Sainik school (existing or newly approved).

• Candidates who were allotted a school out of their choice in Round-I but have not responded at all.

• Candidates who despite allotment of seats to them in first round, have given unwillingness for the same.

• Candidates who confirmed their willingness for the school allotted in the first round out of their choices but did not pay the requisite fees towards admission to the school in the 1st round of e-counselling.

In 2nd round of e-counselling, each qualified and willing candidate can give choice for maximum of 3 schools.

A school wise consolidated merit list will be prepared in the 2nd Round of counselling. Further, in view of approaching timelines for start of academic session after summer vacations, a reserved list of candidates will be prepared for three times the available seats for each of the 10 New Approved Sainik Schools to have enough willing candidates for the schools during second round of e- counseling.

Seven days’ time will be given to the candidates figuring in the consolidated list for completion of admission formalities after which remaining vacant seats, if any, will be offered to reserved list candidates as per their ranking in the merit list for a particular new school.

Dates for physical verification and paying of requisite fee at the respective School will be uploaded on the portal in due course of time. For further updates, eligible and willing candidates are advised to visit the admission portal.