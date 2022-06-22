RESULT OF CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022 FOR CANDIDATES WHO HAVE QUALIFIED FOR ADMISSION IN INDIAN FOREST SERVICE (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022

New Delhi :On the basis of screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on 5th June, 2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2022 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination,2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

The Union Public Service Commission have a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned examination on all working days between 10.00 Hrs. to 17.00 Hrs. in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from this Facilitation Counter. Candidates can also obtain information regarding their result by accessing Union Public Service Commission Website https://upsconline.nic.inHYPERLINK “http://www.upsc.gov.in/”.