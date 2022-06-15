Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) of Nepal urges PM Sher Bahadur Deuba for restoration of the Hindu kingdom

Kathmandu: Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has handed over a 22-point memorandum, which also includes restoration of the Hindu kingdom to Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

A delegation led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden had called on PM Deuba and demanded scrapping the federal structure and restoring the Hindu kingdom. Former chairman Dr Prakashchandra Lohani, senior leader Deepak Bohara, vice chairman and coordinator of the movement mobilization committee Buddhiman Tamang, vice-chairmen and other office bearers were included in the delegation.

RPP, also demanding a national holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Great King Prithivi Narayan Shah, founder of modern Nepal, has asked the government for the formation of an independent election government for conducting polls in a free and fair manner, curbing corruption, controlling price-hike, providing fertilizers and seeds to the farmers and other demands related to the contemporary political, social and economic issues of public concern.

The party has warned to launch a people’s struggle if their demands are not fulfilled. PM Deuba said that the issues raised by RPP are serious and assured of fulfiling the demands after a study on it.