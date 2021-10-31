Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed across NTPC operations

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, observed ‘ Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ or ‘National Unity Day’ across all its projects and stations today to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At EOC , Noida the employees took the pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, administered by Shri M S D Bhattamishra , ED (HR). Shri M K Srivastava, ED (Engineering) and Shri Ok Murukadas, ED (PM) were present on the occasion.

Various activities like walkathon, cycle rallies, along with undertaking the pledge were being organised at NTPC stations to mark the occasion.