Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines and Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, flag off provision of halt for train LTT-Gorakhpur Kashi Express at Nandgaon (through video link)

New Delhi: Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India and Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India flagged off provision of halt to train 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Kashi Express at Nandgaon (through video link) on 14.8.2022.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the dignitaries, the Media and passengers through video link from Headquarters Mumbai. Shri Rajesh Kulhari, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division presented the vote of thanks. Senior Officials from Headquarters attended the function through video link and Senior Officials from Bhusaval Division were present at Nandgaon railway station.

The following three trains have been given halt at Nandgaon and Lasalgaon for a period of 6 months on experimental basis with effect from 14.8.2022.

At Nandgaon

15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Express will arrive Nandgaon at 11.29 hrs and depart at 11.30 hrs

15018 Gorakhpur-LTT Express will arrive Nandgaon at 11.39 hrs and depart at 11.40 hrs

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express will arrive Nandgaon at 05.04 hrs and depart at 05.05 hrs

22178 Varanasi-CSMT Mahanagari Express will arrive Nandgaon at 05.39 hrs and depart at 05.40 hrs

At Lasalgaon

11071 LTT-Banaras Kamayani Express will arrive Lasalgaon at 17.37 hrs and depart at 17.38 hrs.

11072 Banaras-LTT Kamayani Express will arrive Lasalgaon at 17.59 hrs and depart at 18.00 hrs

Note: All the above trains journey commencing on (JCO) and from 14.8.2022 and passengers may avail the facility.