Rao Inderjit Singh to inaugurate NFRA seminar on “High Quality Financial Reporting Framework through Effective Independent Oversight” as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations under Ministry of Corporate Affairs tomorrow

New Delhi :The National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA) is organising a seminar on “High Quality Financial Reporting Framework through Effective Independent Oversight” tomorrow as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week-long celebrations by Ministry of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics & Programme Implementation; Planning and MoS, Corporate Affairs shall grace the event as Chief Guest and Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be the Guest of Honour. Winners of the All-India level Quiz conducted by NFRA in December-January, 2022 would be felicitated by the Union Minister of State for MCA.

The NFRA Iconic event will have participation from the experts in regulation of audit and accounting standards, both from the domestic and the international arena. An expert from Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, Japan, will be addressing the session on “Global experiences about review of Audit Quality and Financial Reporting”.

Two panel discussions on “Independent Audit Regulators-India & Global Scenario” and “Enhancing Financial Reporting Quality-Role of Independent Oversight Bodies” will have the representation from the academic and the corporate sector. Detailed programme is available on the website of NFRA (https://nfra.gov.in).

As a part of AKAM celebrations, NFRA had organised a two-day webinar on Accounting and Auditing Standards in India in the month of October, 2021 to promote the understanding and awareness of Auditing and Accounting Standards among the stakeholders and citizens of the country. Webcast of the webinar is available on the website of NFRA (https://nfra.gov.in/events).

An All-India level quiz competition was also conducted on MyGov portal of the Government of India in December- January 2022 so as to encourage the younger cohorts especially students in the audit regulation and compliance requirements, which saw a massive turnout of more than 27000 participants.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in March 2021 which marked 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of our independence in August, 2022. The celebrations will continue for a year thereafter until August 2023.