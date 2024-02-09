Raksha Rajya Mantri visits Saudi General Authority for Defence Development in Riyadh; Discusses avenues for further cooperation during talks with its President

New Delhi,9th February: Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, who headed the Indian delegation for the World Defence Show 2024 in Riyadh, concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia on February 08, 2024. The Raksha Rajya Mantri, on the final day of his engagements, visited the General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), and met with its Governor Dr Faleh bin-Abdullah Al-Sulaiman. They discussed the areas of bilateral defence cooperation and avenues for further collaboration. He also invited GADD Governor to visit India at a convenient date.

Shri Ajay Bhatt also visited King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and met with its President Dr Munir M Eldesouki. He toured the KACST premises, including laboratories and production sites.

On February 07, the Raksha Rajya Mantri paid a visit to the Saudi Arabian Military Industry – Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC) headquarters in Riyadh. Both sides engaged in insightful discussions on strengthening the defence ties and future collaboration. Later, he visited Al-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Diriyah.

A community event was hosted in the honor of Shri Ajay Bhatt at the Embassy of India, Riyadh. Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the Government of India’s focus on holistic development of the nation and empowering women in all fields. A cultural programme was also organised by the students of Indian Schools in Riyadh, which showcased the richness of India’s heritage and spirit of unity across borders.

Women officers from the three Services – Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Colonel Ponung Doming and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash – who were part of the Indian delegation, interacted with over 700 Indian students from various CBSE affiliated schools in Riyadh. The students were eager to know about the opportunities for women in the Indian Armed Forces and were thrilled to listen to the stories of grit, passion, and success.

The visit of the Indian delegation, led by the Raksha Rajya Mantri, has reaffirmed the inherent strength of bilateral ties, opened new avenues for cooperation and solidified shared commitments towards a safer and prosperous future.