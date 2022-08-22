Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is visiting Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 23rd to 25th August, 2022 to attend the Annual Meeting of the Defence Ministers’ of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States. During the Annual Meeting, Defence Cooperation issues among the SCO Member States will be discussed and it is expected that a joint communiqué will be issued after the deliberations. Shri Rajnath Singh’s address at the meeting is slated to be held on August 24, 2022.

During the visit to Tashkent, Raksha Mantri will meet his Uzbekistan counterpart Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which is also the host country. In addition, meetings are also scheduled with Defence Ministers’ of some other Member countries of SCO on the sidelines of this meeting, where bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

During the stay in Tashkent, Raksha Mantri shall pay homage at the monument of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and meet Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan.