Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus.
The Raksha Mantri is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and has advised him rest.
