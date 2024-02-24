Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh approves financial incentive for Service athletes who bagged medals in 2023 Asian Games & Asian Para Games

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the Armed Forces personnel who bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China in September-October 2023. For both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, Gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, Silver medal winners Rs 15 lakh each and Bronze medal winners Rs 10 lakh each.

Several Service athletes had made the nation proud in the Games, with the Raksha Mantri felicitating them on their return and commending them for their outstanding performance. He had also approved cash rewards to 45 medal winners, including seven Para athletes. These 45 athletes won 09 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze medals in the Asian Games and 01 Gold, 04 Silver and 02 Bronze medals in Asian Para Games.

This financial incentive, announced by the Ministry of Defence for the Armed Forces personnel for the first time, will further motivate these athletes to exhibit an even better performance at qualifying events of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 for which they are currently preparing.