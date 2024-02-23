Raksha Mantri & Netherlands Defence Minister discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation during talks in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with the Netherlands Defence Minister Ms Kajsa Ollongren in New Delhi on February 23, 2024. Both Ministers discussed the possibilities for expanding their bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in maritime and industrial domains. They noted the increased interaction between the two Navies and expressed keenness to work together to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Raksha Mantri suggested that Dutch Original Equipment Manufacturers could be encouraged to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains. India has developed a vibrant innovation and industrial eco-system. Given the Indian and Dutch complementarities in skills, technology and scale, both sides were in agreement to encourage more interactions between the defence industries, and in high-tech sectors of semi-conductors and clean energy.

The Netherlands Defence Minister is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.