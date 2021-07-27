New Delhi: BSF Director General, 1984 batch IPS officer and former special director of CBI Rakesh Asthana will be the new
Delhi Police Commissioner. SS Seswal, Director General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, Border Security Force after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana held the post of DG BSF.
Rakesh Asthana appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner
