Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik inaugurated Integrated Physiotherapy & Therapeutic Service Launched in Sundargarh District

Sundargarh : Patients from both urban and rural areas of Sundargarh can now avail free advanced physiotherapy and therapeutic services. To provide these facilities to the people, a Therapeutic Centre at NTPC Hospital Sundargarh and Integrated Physiotherapy Unit (IPU) & Therapeutic Centre at CHC Rajgangpur were inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik at Sundargarh today.

Additionally, eco-friendly e-Ambulance service was also flagged off for the convenience of beneficiaries. The e-Ambulance vehicle will be especially helpful for ferrying PwDs and ailing senior citizens from home to the health centre and vice versa.

With the Integrated Physiotherapy Service at Sundargarh, homebound patients can avail the service by calling the District Helpline Number 1800 345 7461 (24/7, Toll Free). The specialists will then provide necessary treatments at the patients’ home.

Since 2020, Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) is running under District Administration Sundargarh at District Headquarter Hospital. Free robotics physiotherapy for all and free artificial limbs and training for PwDs and others from economically weaker sections is provided at the centre. In order to expand this service, the government has now introduced Integrated Physiotherapy Service, including physiotherapy and a variety of modern therapies. In addition to NTPC Hospital Sundargarh and District HQ Hospital, the service is being implemented at the block level with 10 CHCs.

“Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik has always prioritised people’s health. Integrated Physiotherapy Service and e-Ambulance launched in Sundargarh district today will surely make the healthcare ecosystem more accessible to the people. The modern physiotherapy that was offered in the big cities of the country is now available to the general public in Sundargarh district,” said Rajya Sabha MP Dr Amar Patnaik while inaugurating the service.

Physiotherapy is effective in treating lifestyle problems, side effects of chronic disorders, post accident complications, pre and post-operative conditions, old age, and various congenital problems in children. Regular physiotherapy and integrated physiotherapy services empower persons with disabilities. Based on this, the service has now been extended for the convenience of the people of Sundargarh district. The service is being implemented in the district with support from the District Mineral Foundation, DMF Sundargarh.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), people with disorders like as knee, joint, shoulder and musculoskeletal and neurological problems, ailing senior citizens, children with delayed milestone, speech and hearing problems, women before and after childbirth, cardiac and respiratory distress will get benefited with Integrated Physiotherapy Service.

Along with advanced equipment, experts have been engaged at the Integrated Physiotherapy Unit & Therapeutic Centers. Services such as emergency treatment, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Early Intervention Therapy, Behavioral Therapy & Learning Therapy will be facilitated to the beneficiaries. Special attention is being paid towards easy access of these services for the differently abled, senior citizens and children. Separate rooms have been arranged for children at each of these facilities.

Earlier, advanced rehabilitation and integrated physiotherapy services were available at various urban areas of the country. Now, Sundargarh district has taken the lead in expanding these services to rural areas. “The advanced rehabilitation and integrated physiotherapy services will be expanded to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in a phased manner in the coming days”, informed CDM & PHO Sundargarh Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra.

Collector Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Project Director District Rural Development Agency Bhairab Singh Patel, Chief District Medical Officer Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra, Additional District Medical Officer Dr Purnachandra Sahu were present at the inauguration of the Therapeutic Centre at NTPC Hospital. Hon’ble MLA Rajgangpur Dr CS Raazen Ekka and former MLA Mangala Kisan were present at the event in Rajgangpur.