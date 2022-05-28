Rajkumar Ranjan Singh inaugurates Research scholar Hostel and Faculty Development Centre at Mizoram University

New Delhi :Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today inaugurated Research scholar Hostel and Faculty Development Centre of Mizoram University.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister expressed his happiness to know that within a span of 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has made remarkable development in terms of infrastructural and academic expansion and it is the only University in North East region to be placed in the THE IMPACT Rankings-2022.Ministry of Education has been helping Universities / Institutions for their infrastructural project to promote a conducive environment for learning, research and innovation, he added.

The Minister highlighted that Mizoram University is one of the first Universities to have implemented NEP 2020 from this academic year. He said that the newly inaugurated Hostel will serve as another milestone in enhancing R&D facilities and Scholars amenities in the University. He hoped that the Faculty Development Centre being started will provide opportunities for University teachers as well as school teachers in the State of Mizoram to promote the professional development of all faculty members and to foster a climate for innovation in teaching and learning by facilitating upgradation of their knowledge and skills.

The Minister congratulated the Fraternity of Mizoram University, for trying hard and emerging as one of the best institutions in the North-Eastern region and the entire country. He hoped that Mizoram University will emerge as one of the leading institutions of the country through your continued effort, hardwork and dedication.