India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.13 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.13 Cr (1,93,13,41,918) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,45,929 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.36 Cr (3,36,37,974) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,837 2nd Dose 1,00,38,523 Precaution Dose 51,90,970 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,839 2nd Dose 1,75,81,512 Precaution Dose 86,14,104 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,36,37,974 2nd Dose 1,57,55,480 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,90,523 2nd Dose 4,54,76,127 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,70,67,459 2nd Dose 48,93,11,452 Precaution Dose 7,58,822 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,34,041 2nd Dose 19,06,90,583 Precaution Dose 13,25,064 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,79,287 2nd Dose 11,89,27,472 Precaution Dose 1,84,36,849 Precaution Dose 3,43,25,809 Total 1,93,13,41,918

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,308. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,158 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,09,335.

2,685 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,47,637 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.93 Cr (84,93,24,833) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.