India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.13 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.13 Cr (1,93,13,41,918) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,45,929 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.36 Cr (3,36,37,974) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,837
2nd Dose 1,00,38,523
Precaution Dose 51,90,970
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,839
2nd Dose 1,75,81,512
Precaution Dose 86,14,104
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,36,37,974
2nd Dose 1,57,55,480
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,90,523
2nd Dose 4,54,76,127
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,70,67,459
2nd Dose 48,93,11,452
Precaution Dose 7,58,822
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,34,041
2nd Dose 19,06,90,583
Precaution Dose 13,25,064
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,79,287
2nd Dose 11,89,27,472
Precaution Dose 1,84,36,849
Precaution Dose 3,43,25,809
Total 1,93,13,41,918

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,308. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00223UA.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,158 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,09,335.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003HQ1Y.jpg

 

2,685 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004XAH6.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,47,637 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.93 Cr (84,93,24,833) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0058DHU.jpg

