Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Kerala on his maiden official tour after becoming a Union Minister

New Delhi :Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar – Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and IT & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, shall visit Kerala on the dates 11th, 12th and 13th November. This shall be his maiden trip to Kerala after becoming a Minister in the Narendra Modi Government.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails from Kerala and his ancestral home is at Kondayur near Desamangalam in Thrissur district of Kerala. He is a successful Technocrat, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Politician & a National Spokesperson for BJP. He is well known in Kerala for being the first to set up mobile phone network infrastructure in Kerala and connect people through wireless technology, benefitting the citizens at large & fishermen community in particular. The mobile phones enabled fishermen to efficiently coordinate their activities while at high seas and connect with suitable markets for getting a better price for their catch. Making a positive difference in the lives of subscribers from fishermen community, the mobile phone technology actually improved their ease of living and increased their income.

During the three day visit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, DRDO, Kochi on 11th November to commemorate the 75th Independence day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He shall be briefed about the latest initiatives taken by the premier laboratory in the field of R&D.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been holding interactions with Startups to share PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of creating world’s most vibrant Startup Ecosystem in India. In this series, he shall be visiting the Makers village at Kinfra Hi- Tech Park, Kochi on 12th afternoon and interacting with Startups, Entrepreneurs and other industry representatives over lunch.

Minister’s schedule also includes a discussion on “ AtmaNirbhar Bharat – A vision for a confident, New India” at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute later in the evening and a visit to the CDAC Technology Park at Thiruvananthapuram the next morning on 13th November, where he will inaugurate new Cyber Forensic & Cyber security facility and launch Digital Forensic Kiosk & underwater Drone.

The Minister shall be visiting Jan Shiksha Sansthan at Ernakulam and National Skill training Institute for women at Thiruvananthapuram to interact with resource persons and ex-trainees of the institute and also to review their ongoing training programmes. The Minister has been proactively visiting the skill training institutes to interact with beneficiaries and to obtain a firsthand feedback. The Minister is also spreading awareness about the Schemes & programmes of both the Ministries and holding active consultations with all the concerned stakeholders.