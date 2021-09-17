Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Kohima under the SANKALP project

New Delhi : Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today visited Government ITI Kohima.

During his visit he inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Centre at Goverment ITI Kohima Complex which is made in collaboration between the Department of Employment Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Nagaland and IIE, Guwahati. The EDC was established under the SANKALP project of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

He also inspected the Mobile Skill Morung which is a Training Workshop on Wheels to address the skilling needs of the rural youths established under SANKALP project of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The Minister planted a tree sapling at the premise of Government ITI Kohima. He also felicitated Mr. Sentibendang Jamir for securing first rank in the State of Nagaland in the All India Trade Test for Craftsmen Training Scheme, 2020.