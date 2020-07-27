Rajasthan decides to provide life-saving injection Tocilizumab and plasma therapy to serious corona patients

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has decided to provide life-saving injection Tocilizumab and plasma therapy to serious corona patients in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed plasma therapy in the treatment of corona and to organize plasma donation camps across the state.

The number of active patients in the state has reached above 10 thousand today. More than 11 hundred people are being tested positive in the state daily for the last three days. 6 hundred 31 people have died due to infection so far. 4 hundred 48 cases have been reported this morning while 6 hundred 31 people have been recovered. Hundreds of workers have been found infected in the Bhiwadi industrial area of Alwar district, after which additional medical teams have been deployed there. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Kota and Bharatpur districts are most affected due to the infection. However, the state government has also increased the testing and more than 25 thousand samples are being tested every day. A total of more than 14 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state. – Jitendra Dwivedi, All India Radio, Jaipur

Related

comments