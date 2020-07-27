First batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft take off from France; induction into the Indian Air Force slated on July 29

New Delhi: The first 5 IAF Rafales have taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France today morning. These 5 include 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater aircraft. The ferry is planned in two stages & is being undertaken by IAF pilots informed Indian Air Force.

Air to Air Refuelling planned during the first leg of the ferry will be undertaken by dedicated Tanker support from French Air Force. The aircraft are likely to reach AF Stn Ambala on 29 Jul 20. No 17 Sqn, ‘The Golden Arrows’, is being raised at #Ambala with #Rafale aircraft.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs 59,000-crore deal.

