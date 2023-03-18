Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts and 3 new divisional headquarters

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisional headquarters in the State. The Chief Minister was replying to the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Assembly yesterday.He made several announcements including distributing free smartphones to 40 lakh women during the Rakshabandhan festival in the first phase.

The new Districts include Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekdi, Kotputli-Behrod Khairthal, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura. Now there will be 50 districts in the State. Banswara, Pali and Sikar shall be the new divisional headquarters.

The Chief Minister said that construction and upgradation works of roads, bridges and ROBs (Railway road Over Bridges) will be done in different areas of the State at a cost of 2600 crore rupees. Govind Dev Ji Mandir, Jaipur will be developed on the lines of Mahakal Ujjain at a cost of 100 crore rupees. Along with this, Pushkar Development Authority will be formed for the overall development of Tirtharaj Pushkar. Development works worth 100 crore rupees will be done in Beneshwar Dham, Dungarpur in the coming year.