Rajasthan Agro Policy: 1255 crore investment on 617 agro projects in the state, 119 crore subsidy approved

Jaipur: Under the state government’s ambitious Agro Processing, Agribusiness and Agriculture Export Promotion Policy-2019, 617 agro projects are being set up in the state amid the adverse circumstances of Kovid, on which an investment of Rs 1255 crore will be made. For this, the state government has so far sanctioned a subsidy of Rs 119 crore on 338 projects.



Agriculture Department’s Principal Secretary to Government Shri Bhaskar A Sawant informed that Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot had launched this policy in December, 2019 on the occasion of the first anniversary of the present State Government. Farmers and entrepreneurs are showing great interest in this due to facilities like capital, interest, electricity charges and freight subsidy incentives and conversion of agricultural land in rural and urban areas. Oilseeds, pulses, spices, groundnut, cotton, milk and grain processing units have been established along with warehouse and kettle feed enterprises. A subsidy of Rs.39 crore 60 lakh has been sanctioned to 88 farmers in the state, who have invested Rs.89 crore. Non-farm entrepreneurs have set up 250 units by investing Rs 496 crore, on which subsidy of Rs 79 crore 69 lakh has been given by the state government. For the remaining other projects, the work has started after sanctioning loans from banks



It is noteworthy that under this policy, 50 percent (maximum Rs 1 crore) of the project cost to farmers and their organizations and 25 percent (maximum Rs 50 lakh) to other eligible entrepreneurs is being given to farmers and their organizations for setting up agro-processing industry and developing infrastructure. is. In order to reduce the cost of operation, farmers and their groups are being given interest subvention at the rate of 6 percent for 5 years on taking a term loan. The maximum limit of interest subsidy for farmers has been fixed at Rs 1 crore. General entrepreneurs are being given interest subvention at the rate of 5 percent for 5 years, while those setting up units in tribal areas and backward districts and SC-ST, women and entrepreneurs below 35 years of age will get one percent additional interest subsidy. Used to be. It is being given up to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh for processing industries and Rs 1 crore for infrastructure units.

