Raipur : ’Jeevan Dhara’ Free Dialysis Facility available in eight hospitals of Chattisgarh

New Delhi : Free dialysis facility is being provided in eight hospitals of the state by the name of ‘Jeevan Dhara’, under National Free Dialysis Programme. Patients suffering from kidney diseases have to undergo frequent dialysis for a long period of time. This places a huge financial burden on them. But now with this free dialysis facility available locally, kidney patients will not have to travel far. This facility would also save their time, effort and money. During the COVID-crisis, when public transport facilities were closed due to the lock-down, this locally available facility of free dialysis, operated in different districts of the state, brought great relief to the kidney patients.

National Health Mission, Chhattisgarh is expanding this facility of dialysis to ten more district hospitalls of the state. In the same sequence, Health Department has asked for information in the context from Gariaband, Raipur, Dhamtari, Janjgir, Narayanpur, Balod, Bastar, Dantewada, Rajnandgaon, Surajpur, Bijapur, Mungeli and Kabirdham. In future, this facility of free dialysis will be made available in all the district hospitals of the state in a phased manner. Health Minister Mr. T.S. Singhdev is committed to provide better health facilities in all areas of the state. On his initiative, Chhattisgarh Government’s Health Department and National Health Mission are taken significant steps to provide good medical services in remote areas as well.

Free dialysis facility is being provided by National Health Mission in five districts of the state namely Durg, Kanker, Korba, Bilaspur and Mahasamund since year 2020. This facility has also been started in Jashpur and Sarguja district in the month of June this year. So far, a total of 19 thousand 674 dialysis sessions have been provided in eight government hospitals under National Free Dialysis Program. These include 4595 sessions done in Durg District Hospital, 4191 in Korba District Hospital, 3874 in Kanker District Hospital, 3103 in CIMS Bilaspur, 2331 in Mahasamund District Hospital, 993 in Sarguja District Hospital, 513 in Jashpur District Hospital and 74 sessions conducted in Bilaspur COVID Hospital.

