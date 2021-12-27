Raipur : Chhattisgarh hits another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination drive, fully vaccinates 60 per cent of eligible population

New Delhi : Chhattisgarh has hit yet another milestone in the Covid-19 vaccination drive with sixty per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated against the infectious disease. Besides, 95 per cent of the eligible population in the state received their first jab.

As many as three crore five lakh 43 thousand 504 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the state so far (till December 26) including first and second doses. A total of one crore 87 lakh 47 thousand 763 people have received their first dose. The state is now just 5 per cent away from achieving 100 per cent first jab milestone. The total number of eligible people for Covid-19 vaccination in the state is one crore 96 lakh 51 thousand.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of the eligible population i.e. one crore 17 lakh 95 thousand 741 people of the state are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Covid-19 vaccination campaign is being carried out at a rapid pace across the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target at the earliest. In this line, the state government has started Covid-19 vaccination at the paddy procurement centers after the commencement of paddy procurement process in the state from December 1.