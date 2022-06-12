Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated-laid foundation of 156 works worth Rs.94 crore 35 lakh in Pathalgaon

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of 156 works worth Rs.94 crore 35 lakh in Pathalgaon today. Chief Minister inaugurated 56 works worth Rs 42 crore 62 lakh and laid the foundation of 100 works worth Rs 51 crore 73. lakh.

These include inauguration of 5 works of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 26 works of Public Works Division, Pathalgaon, 3 works of Agriculture Department, 2 works of Health Department, 2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 2 works of Water Resources Department, 1 of Renewable Energy Department, 4 works of District Planning and Statistics Department, one work of Tribal Welfare Department, 9 works of Rural Engineering Services, 9 of Jashpur, 1 work of Police Department. On the occasion, Mr. Baghel performed Bhumi Pujan of 4 works of Public Works Division, Pathalgaon, 2 works of CREDA, 90 works of Public Health Engineering Department and 4 works of Tribal Welfare Department.