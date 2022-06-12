New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Janjgir-Champa Collector again today and inquired about the progress of rescue operation in village Pihrid of Malkharoda block and the health condition of Rahul.

Rescue operation in progress for the 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu, who was trapped in a 60 feet deep borewell of village Pihrid.

Chief Minister made a video call to Collector Jitendra Shukla from Pathalgaon in Jashpur district. He spoke to Rahul’s family as well.

Mr. Baghel consoled the family members and assured that the administration will take every possible step to rescue Rahul safely.

Chief Minister also spoke to the robot operator Mr. Mahesh Ahir. Mr. Ahir has reached the spot this morning, from Surat, Gujarat. Rescue operation is in progress.