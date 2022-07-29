Raipur : Chhattisgarh Government starts procuring ‘gaumutra’, total collection on the first day was 2306 liters

New Delhi : The Chhattisgarh Government has launched the scheme for procuring ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) on the occasion of Hareli on Thursday. The total collection of gaumutra on the first day was 2,306 liters. Maximum 307 liters of gaumutra was procured in Kabirdham district followed by 287 liters in Balod district and 184 liters in the Mahasamund district.

According to the scheme, the state government will purchase gaumutra at the rate of Rs 4 per liter. Procurement of gaumutra has been started from Gauthans in 63 villages so far and preparations are in full swing to start the same in all Gauthans across the state at the earliest. In addition, training is being imparted to members of Gauthan Samitis and Women self-Help Groups for procurement of gaumutra and preparing organic pesticides and ‘Jeevamrit’—growth promoter—using it.

After the success of cow dung procurement scheme, the government has started scheme to purchase gaumutra as well on the special initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The move aims to promote organic farming, reduce farm input costs and reduce the amount of toxic chemicals in food items. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the scheme on the occasion of ‘Hareli Tihar’ by selling 5 liters of gaumutra to Nidhi Self-Help Group of Chandkhuri.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to procure gaumutra at Rs 4 per liter. This initiative will help in boosting the income of livestock farmers and Women SHGs and promote organic farming in the state. The purchase of cow dung and the manufacture of organic manure from it has already given a major boost to organic farming in the state. The gaumutra will be used to make ‘Jeevamrit’ and pest control products by women self-help groups. This will be made available to farmers at a very nominal price compared to expensive chemical fertilizers.

Chhattisgarh government had launched Godhan Nyay Yojana—a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country—on July 20, 2020 from the day of Hareli festival. Under this, organic manure is being manufactured using cow dung purchased from cattle rearers. The scheme gained huge popularity in the country and abroad. After its success, bio-pesticides will be prepared from gaumutra and made available to farmers for Rs 50 per liter.

Meanwhile, procurement of gaumutra has started at maximum 7 Gauthans of Bastar district, while 3 Gauthans each of Rajnandgaon and Raipur districts and 2 Gauthans each of the remaining districts. On the first day on July 28, 110 liters of gaumutra was purchased in Korea district, 45 liters in Balrampur, 37 liters in Surajpur, 163 liters in Surguja, 24 liters in Jashpur, 49 liters in Raigarh, 82 liters in Korba, 36 liters in Janjgir-Champa, 39 liters in Bilaspur, 52 liters in Mungeli and 15 liters in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

Similarly, a maximum of 307 liters of gaumutra was procured in Kabirdham, 47 liters in Rajnandgaon, 85 liters in Bemetara, 52 liters in Durg, 207 liters in Balod district, 55 liters in Baloda-Bazaar, 64 liters in Raipur, 184 liters in Mahasamund, 12 liters in Dhamtari, 125 liters in Kanker, 15 liters in Kondagaon, 59 liters in Bastar, 11 liters in Narayanpur, 112 liters in Dantewada, 105 liters in Sukma and 35 liters in Bijapur district.